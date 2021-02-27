NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.80 ($48.00).

NOEJ stock opened at €39.42 ($46.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 12-month high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.05.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

