Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $192.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. Nordson has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 541,537.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 541,537 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after purchasing an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 136.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,897 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

