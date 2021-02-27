Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.