Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €40.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €35.44 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.48. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

