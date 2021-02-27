Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% to $2.59-2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.79-1.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 1,501,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

