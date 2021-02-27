Noble Financial Downgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Market Perform

Noble Financial lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.67 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $79,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

