Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 1,500 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

