NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Shares Down 9.1%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.20. 957,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 256,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$313.41 million and a P/E ratio of -76.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile (TSE:NB)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

