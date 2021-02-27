Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 15,152,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951,908. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Nikola has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Several research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

