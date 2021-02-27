Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.