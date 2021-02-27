NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.60, but opened at C$0.69. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of NexJ Systems and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.22 million and a PE ratio of -8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

