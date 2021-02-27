New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,294 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MSA Safety by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,741,000 after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $160.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,490 shares of company stock worth $7,212,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

