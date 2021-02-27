New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 21,900 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

