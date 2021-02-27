New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $17,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,091 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,763 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRPT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $182.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

