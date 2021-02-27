New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.60 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $8,512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,215,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,138,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

