New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $18.08 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 14.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 42.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 65.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 748.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

