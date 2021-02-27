New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.65% of ChampionX worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $92,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays upped their target price on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.27 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

