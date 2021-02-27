NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in NetApp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.