NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.03.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

