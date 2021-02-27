NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $61.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $938,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after purchasing an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,717,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,285,000 after purchasing an additional 36,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after purchasing an additional 213,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 957,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

