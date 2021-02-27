NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) PT Raised to $65.00 at Craig Hallum

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,698.43 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

