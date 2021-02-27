Neo Price Hits $38.21 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $809.16 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $38.21 or 0.00081178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00480346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00072988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00080011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056585 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.00483921 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00190835 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

