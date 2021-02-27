Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Nelnet stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 263.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 19.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $910,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

