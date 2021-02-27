Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

