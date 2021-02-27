Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.
In other news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.