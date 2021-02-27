NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00009105 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $149.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00479137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00070369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00081145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00075494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.22 or 0.00471207 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,467,730 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

