NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases £23,900 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) (LON:NBPE) insider John Falla bought 2,000 shares of NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) per share, with a total value of £23,900 ($31,225.50).

NBPE opened at GBX 1,190 ($15.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £556.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,201.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,066.32. NB Private Equity Partners Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 518 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. NB Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

