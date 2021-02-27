Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $27.37 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $460,629.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,984,565 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Navcoin

