NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reissued their neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

