National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTIOF. National Bank Financial upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada stock opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $65.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.