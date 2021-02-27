National Bank Financial Upgrades Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) to Outperform

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASGTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of ASGTF stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34. Altus Group has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $40.00.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

