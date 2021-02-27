Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Posts Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NTRA stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. 1,436,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $107,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

