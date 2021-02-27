NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NSTG. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,536. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.