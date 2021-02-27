Name Changing Token (NCT) Tops One Day Volume of $263,794.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.93 million and $263,794.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.51 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00034902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,271,214 coins and its circulating supply is 37,160,432 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.