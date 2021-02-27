Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 36573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

