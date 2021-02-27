MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. MYR Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,801,794.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in MYR Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MYR Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

