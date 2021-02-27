MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.24. 2,253,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,814,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.71.

In other MultiPlan news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 114,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $864,996.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn R. August bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 2,009,097 shares of company stock worth $16,266,043 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

