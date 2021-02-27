MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MTBC had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. MTBC updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 248,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,968. MTBC has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

Get MTBC alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

In related news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,602.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,105 shares of company stock valued at $846,582. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.