mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $44.92 million and $704,356.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,758.93 or 0.99670030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012321 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 44,796,316 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

