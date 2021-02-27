Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.59. 347,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 496,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Moxian at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

