Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Mowi ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.95. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

