Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 41,599,355 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £4.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.17.

About Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

