Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Insider Purchases £26,400 in Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Graeme Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Morses Club stock opened at GBX 63.10 ($0.82) on Friday. Morses Club PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.56 ($1.56). The stock has a market cap of £83.63 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

