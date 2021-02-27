Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

