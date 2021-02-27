Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

