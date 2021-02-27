Morgan Stanley Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

