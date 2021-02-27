Morgan Stanley Raises First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $166.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRC. Compass Point reiterated a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.44.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,499,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,586,000 after buying an additional 54,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,578,000 after purchasing an additional 141,849 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,220,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,628 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,884,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

