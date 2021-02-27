Morgan Stanley Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $201.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.39.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,554,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,766,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007,898 shares of company stock valued at $619,109,363 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.