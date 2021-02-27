Morgan Stanley Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $55.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.49% from the stock’s previous close.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

EXC opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

