Morgan Stanley Lowers CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $59.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

CMS stock opened at $54.11 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 479,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

