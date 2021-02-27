Morgan Stanley Increases New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of NYCB opened at $12.21 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

